Two persons were injured in a traffic collision in western Fontana on May 17, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 12:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the location of the incident at Foothill Boulevard and Cherry Avenue.
Upon arrival, officers determined that two vehicles were involved and two subjects had suffered injuries from the collision. Officers assisted until medical personnel arrived and the injured persons were transported to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries, police said.
Both vehicles were towed from the location.
