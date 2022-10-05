Two persons were injured in a traffic collision in Fontana on Oct. 5, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At 2:30 p.m., traffic officers were dispatched to the scene of the collision in the 17300 block of Arrow Boulevard.
The crash involved a Honda Civic and a Harley Davidson motorcycle.
Both parties were transported to area hospitals via ambulance with moderate injuries.
