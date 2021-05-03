Two persons were injured in a traffic collision in northern Fontana on April 29, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 6 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Juniper and South Highland Avenue. They found that two SUVs were involved in the collision, and one of the vehicles had been overturned.
A minor was injured along with another person, and they were both seen by paramedics and transported to a local hospital, said Fontana P.D. Public Information Officer Kevin Anderson.
Both vehicles were towed from the location.
