Two persons were injured in a traffic collision in northern Fontana on Oct. 25, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The incident occurred at about 10:15 a.m. in front of Rotolo Chevrolet in the 16600 block of South Highland Avenue, said Fontana Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
Officers arrived to find that a 2004 Honda Accord was northbound on Juniper Avenue, making a westbound turn onto South Highland, when it was struck by a 2022 Hyundai Optima traveling east on South Highland, Romero said.
The collision caused all lanes of Highland to be blocked for a short period of time.
San Bernardino County Fire / Medics responded and treated the drivers of both vehicles. The driver of the Honda was trapped in his vehicle, and Fire Department personnel used the “jaws of life” to extricate him from the car.
Both drivers were transported to area hospitals via ambulance with minor to moderate injuries.
