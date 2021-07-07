Two persons were killed in a four-vehicle collision in Fontana on the afternoon of Wednesday, July 7, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
The incident took place at about 2:45 p.m. on Sierra Avenue at Ramona Avenue, between Foothill Boulevard and Baseline Avenue.
Persons were trapped inside two of the vehicles and had to be extricated by Fire Department personnel.
Three people were transported to hospitals, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The street was shut down by emergency crews for the investigation, which was expected to last several hours.
Police said the collision appeared to have been caused by a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Sierra.
