Two persons were killed and three persons were injured in a collision involving a wrong-way driver on the Route 210 Freeway in Fontana on the morning of Jan. 3, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At about 2:08 a.m., a 40-year-old woman from Moreno Valley was driving a 2007 Lexus eastbound in the westbound HOV lane of the 210, just east of Citrus Avenue, the CHP said.
As the Lexus passed Citrus, it collided into a 2019 Honda driven by a 35-year-old man from Sylmar, who was heading westbound in the HOV lane. Two passengers -- a 30-year-old woman from Sylmar and a 30-year-old man from Tujunga -- were also in the Honda.
After the Lexus hit the Honda, it then collided into a 2000 Toyota that was in the No. 3 lane, causing the Toyota to overturn.
As a result of the collision, the two passengers in the Honda succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced deceased at the scene, the CHP said.
The drivers of the Lexus and Honda sustained major injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment. The driver of the Toyota sustained minor injuries.
The cause of this crash is under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this collision may contact the CHP Rancho Cucamonga Area office at (909) 980-3994.
