Two persons died in a traffic collision on the Route 210 Freeway in Rialto in the early morning hours of Sept. 19, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division.
At 3:43 a.m., the California Highway Patrol responded to the incident on the eastbound 210, east of Locust Avenue.
The driver and passenger were pronounced deceased on scene at 3:46 a.m. The names are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
No additional information was immediately available.
The CHP is investigating the incident.
