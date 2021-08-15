Two persons died in a traffic collision in southwestern Fontana on Sunday, Aug. 15, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 12:45 a.m., Fontana Police dispatch received several 911 calls about a traffic collision at Redwood and Slover avenues.
A gray Nissan Versa occupied by two people was traveling south on Redwood, but the Nissan failed to stop for the sign and was struck by a black GMC Sierra traveling west on Slover, said Fontana Police Officer Daniel Romero.
The two occupants of the Versa were killed upon impact. The driver has not yet been identified, but the passenger was identified as Blanca Espinoza, a 47-year-old resident of Fontana, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
The driver of the Sierra was not injured, remained on the scene, and was cooperative with the investigation, Romero said.
The intersection was closed for several hours while police investigated the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.