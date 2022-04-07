Two persons died as a result of a two-vehicle traffic collision in northern Fontana in the early morning hours of Thursday, April 7, and a suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At 1:47 a.m., police and San Bernardino County Fire Department units responded to the area of Citrus Avenue and Los Cedros Avenue, said Fontana Public Information Officer Jason Delair.
Through the investigation, it was learned that an older Honda was making a left turn from northbound Citrus onto Los Cedros. The Honda turned left in front of a Chevy truck that was southbound on Citrus, police said.
The Chevy struck the passenger side of the Honda, and the impact pushed the Honda into a brick wall on the southwest corner.
The two right side passengers of the Honda sustained major injuries; one was pronounced deceased at the scene and the other later died at a hospital.
The driver of the Honda was found to be allegedly driving under the influence and was later booked into West Valley Detention Center on vehicular manslaughter charges, Delair said.
The Fontana Police Major Accident Investigation Team and the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Office are handling the investigation and notification of the families.
