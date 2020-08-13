Two persons, including a juvenile, were hospitalized after a two-vehicle traffic collision took place in central Fontana in the early afternoon of Aug. 13, according to the Fontana Police Department.
A silver Nissan was heading south on Cypress Avenue and apparently did not stop for the stop sign at Arrow Boulevard, police said. The Nissan collided with a black Lexus which was traveling on Arrow.
A girl who was a passenger in the Nissan was transported to Loma Linda University Medical Center, and an adult who was in the Lexus was transported to Kaiser Permanente Fontana Medical Center. Their conditions were not immediately known.
Both cars were towed away.
