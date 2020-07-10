Two seats on the Fontana Unified School District Board of Education will be contested in the upcoming Nov. 3 presidential general election.
The board members whose terms expire this fall are Jason O'Brien (who is currently the board president) and Peter Garcia.
There are a total of five members on the board, and they are elected to four-year terms.
The nomination process for persons wanting to run for office will begin on July 13 and will close on Aug. 7.
The San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters (ROV) is conducting contactless candidate filing for candidates running in the election. The ROV recommends candidates:
• Use the new My Candidacy Gateway online application at https://www.sbcountyelections.com to begin the candidate filing process.
• Schedule a video conference appointment to complete the process. In-person appointments are still available.
• Schedule appointments early, as appointments will be limited as the deadline nears. Walk-in appointments will not be available.
In an effort to maintain the health and safety of staff and candidates, ROV encourages candidates to choose the video conference appointment option. If candidates schedule an in-person appointment, only the candidate OR the candidate’s authorized representative are allowed in the candidate filing room. Face masks are required.
For more information, email communications@rov.sbcounty.gov or call (909) 387-8300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.