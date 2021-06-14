Two three-car collisions took place in Fontana in separate incidents recently.
One of the crashes happened on June 14 shortly after noon at the corner of Baseline and Oleander avenues in the northern area of the city. A suspect allegedly drove northbound on Oleander through a red light and hit two other cars, and then he fought with responding Fontana Police Department officers before being taken into custody. One person was transported to a hospital.
In an earlier incident on the morning of June 13, a collision occurred in the area of Foothill Boulevard and Sierra Avenue. A suspect who initially attempted to leave the location was arrested. He was allegedly driving at a high rate of speed and smashed into another vehicle on the roadway as well as a parked car.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.