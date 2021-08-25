Two small fires erupted in the western area of Fontana on the night of Aug. 24.
One fire was reported in an RV near the area of Beech Avenue and Arrow Boulevard at about 11:30 p.m. The San Bernardino County Fire Department responded and extinguished the blaze. No injuries were reported.
Shortly afterward, another fire was seen in a field in the area of Hemlock and Lime avenues, and firefighters put it out.
