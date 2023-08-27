Two students from the Fontana area have received scholarships from the inaugural CIELO Fund Scholars Program.
Carolina Rodriguez and Jonah McLaughlin were among 83 students who received their share of $125,000 in scholarships through the Cultivating Inland Empire Latino Opportunity Fund.
In a news release, the Inland Empire Community Foundation (IECF) said that the scholarships were made possible thanks to support from the S.L. Gimbel Foundation and SoCal Gas’ ¡GENTE! Latino Employee Committee.
“We can’t go wrong investing in our next generation of college students,” said Jesse Melgar, IECF board member and CIELO Fund founding chair. “Our research last year showed that only 1 in 10 Inland Empire Latinos have a bachelor’s degree or higher, so our committee wanted to do our part to support students breaking barriers for their families, for their communities, and for our region.”
Launched in 2022 as an IECF signature fund with a mission of uplifting and investing in the region’s Latino community, the CIELO Fund awarded $280,000 in grants to 25 Latino led and Latino serving organizations throughout Riverside and San Bernardino counties earlier this year.
