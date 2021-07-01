Two students from Summit High School were honored during the 2021 SkillsUSA Championships, which were held virtually last month.
Summit's Team A, consisting of Harsh Patel and Elijah Walker, received the high school bronze medal in the category of Robotics and Automation Technology.
Walker and Patel had qualified for the national event after earning gold medals during the California SkillsUSA Finals.
More than 3,700 students competed at the national showcase of career and technical education. The SkillsUSA Championships is the largest skill competition in the world.
Students were invited to the event to demonstrate their technical skills, workplace skills and personal skills in 107 hands-on occupational and leadership competitions including robotics, automotive technology, drafting, criminal justice, aviation maintenance and public speaking. Industry leaders from 650 businesses, corporations, trade associations and unions planned and evaluated the contestants against their standards for entry-level workers.
The SkillsUSA Championships event is held annually for students in middle school, high school or college/postsecondary programs.
"This showcase of career and technical education demonstrates our SkillsUSA partnership at its finest. Our students, instructors and industry partners work together to ensure that every student excels. This program expands learning and career opportunities for our members," said SkillsUSA Executive Director Chelle Travis.
