Two suspects who allegedly stole items from a store in Fontana were arrested, and a third suspect was still being sought, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On April 24 at 11:20 a.m., a patrol officer was flagged down by a person who said a robbery had just occurred at a Rite Aid store in the 9900 block of Sierra Avenue.
The officer stopped the suspect vehicle in the parking lot. One passenger fled on foot from the scene, leaving the other two suspects in the vehicle. The officer was able to detain the suspects inside the vehicle.
The investigation revealed that suspects Robert Rivera, 34, and Denette Alvarez, 36, were both out on felony probation at the time of the theft, said Officer Richard Guerrero.
An employee confronted the suspects in the lot after the theft, but one of them allegedly brandished a hammer and threatened to hit the employee.
Both suspects were booked at West Valley Detention Center.
The third suspect is outstanding and police were attempting to determine his identity.
