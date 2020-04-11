Two suspects who were on felony probation were arrested after being found with a loaded gun in a stolen vehicle, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On April 10, day shift patrol officers located the stolen vehicle in the area of Oleander Avenue and Orange Avenue.
The driver was wearing a body armor vest, and a loaded gun was also located.
Both the driver and passenger were on active felony probation, and they were taken into custody, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.