Two suspects were arrested after they crashed their car at the end of a high-speed pursuit in Fontana on March 22, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 10 p.m., officers attempted to stop a black Honda Accord for vehicle code violations in the area of Foothill Boulevard and Palmetto Avenue, said Fontana Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
The vehicle immediately sped away through the Walmart parking lot and south onto Mango. Officers caught up to the vehicle as it was traveling south at a high rate of speed.
The Accord ran the stop sign at San Bernardino Avenue and crashed into a parked and unoccupied vehicle in the 9700 block of Mango Drive.
Three occupants fled from the vehicle on foot. The rear passenger, Esequil Valle, 20, was detained. The driver and front passenger eluded capture at that moment. Valle was taken to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center for a medical clearance and leg injury from the crash.
A backtrack of the pursuit revealed the rear passenger allegedly threw about 17 pounds of methamphetamine from the vehicle.
At 3:30 a.m., the driver, Ricardo Castillo, 27, was located at Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in Fontana and was taken into custody without incident. Castillo was also transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center for a medical clearance.
Both subjects were ultimately booked at West Valley Detention Center.
Officers were following up on leads to identify the third passenger.
