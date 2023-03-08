Two suspects in a stolen vehicle were arrested after leading police on a wild and dangerous pursuit which began in Fontana and ended in Ontario on the afternoon of March 7, according to the Fontana Police Department.
Fontana officers responded to a “grand theft auto just occurred” call in the area of Sierra and San Bernardino avenues, said Fontana Public Information Officer Daniel Romero. Officers were initially unable to locate the vehicle.
A few hours later, officers located the stolen vehicle in the area of San Bernardino and Eugenia Avenue. The vehicle failed to stop, sped away, and a pursuit ensued, Romero said.
During the pursuit, the suspect collided with a citizen's vehicle and allegedly drove at an officer's vehicle, forcing them to drive into the shoulder.
The stolen vehicle then went into Ontario, colliding with another citizen's vehicle.
A successful Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) stopped the stolen vehicle, and the two suspects were taken into custody, Romero said.
The driver was identified as a wanted felon, Jenny Medina, 39, and the passenger was a parolee, George Gutierrez, 57. They were booked at West Valley Detention Center.
No citizens or officers were injured in the traffic collisions.
