Members of the Fontana Police Department’s Rapid Response Team (RRT) have been investigating thefts of catalytic converters throughout the city, and on April 23, one of their investigations led to a major arrest.
Two suspects, Ruben Moreno and Joshua Jauregui, were identified and arrested in this investigation, the P.D. said in a Facebook post.
After traffic stops and a search warrant, the suspects were found to be allegedly in possession of more than 35 catalytic converters and power tools linked to the thefts.
RRT is also looking for any additional victims of catalytic converter thefts on April 23 from Sierra Avenue to Tamarind Avenue, south of the Interstate 10 Freeway. Persons who believe they may be victims are urged to contact cdrayer@fontana.org.
