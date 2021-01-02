Two suspects were arrested after trying to evade police during separate incidents, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On Jan. 1 at about 11:45 p.m., officers located a stolen vehicle in the area of Merrill and Sierra avenues, said Public Information Officer Kevin Anderson.
The driver, later identified as Hiram Brinson (who was a named suspect on the vehicle theft), immediately fled and a pursuit was initiated, Anderson said.
Brinson drove throughout the city of Fontana and into Rancho Cucamonga. A successful pursuit intervention technique (PIT maneuver) was conducted in the area of Etiwanda Avenue and 4th Street, near West Valley Detention Center. Brinson was detained and arrested on charges of vehicle theft and evading officers.
The suspect, who was found to have a no bail warrant for evading, was later booked at WVDC.
----- IN A SEPARATE CASE, on Jan. 2 at about 3:45 a.m., officers located a vehicle that was being driven recklessly in the area of Kaiser and Whatley avenues. The driver fled from officers and a pursuit was initiated.
After a pursuit intervention technique was conducted, the vehicle was stopped at Summit and Citrus avenues in northern Fontana.
The driver, Angel Diaz, was arrested on a charge of evading officers and booked at WVDC.
