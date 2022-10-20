Two burglary suspects were arrested after a wild pursuit which started in Fontana and ended after the suspects drove the wrong way on the Interstate 10 Freeway and struck a citizen's vehicle, according to the Fontana Police Department.
An officer and an adult female were transported to local hospitals for a complaint of pain and minor injuries due to a collision at the conclusion of the incident. Four other people were treated at the scene and released by the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
On Oct. 19 at about 11:46 p.m., officers attempted to stop a white panel van in the area of Citrus Avenue and the Interstate 10 Freeway for vehicle code violations. The van matched the description of a van in the area casing trains along the freeway.
The van failed to stop for officers, and a pursuit ensued west on the 10 Freeway from Citrus.
During the pursuit, suspects opened the rear doors and threw large pieces of property out the back door at the pursuing units. Some items thrown from the vehicle appeared to be unopened property believed to be stolen property from the trains, said Fontana Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
As the pursuit passed Archibald Avenue in Ontario, the van made an abrupt U-turn, going the wrong way on the freeway. Trailing units stopped, and a sergeant intentionally rammed the van to stop the van from traveling the wrong way and striking officers or other vehicles. The van accelerated away from the ram and collided with an oncoming vehicle which tried to avoid the van. The sergeant rammed the van a second time, successfully bringing the van to a halt, Romero said.
Officers gave chase on foot and arrested two male suspects, while a third suspect was able to avoid capture. Officers found burglary tools, a replica firearm, and additional stolen property inside the van, Romero said.
The California Highway Patrol and Ontario Police Department provided assistance at the end of the pursuit.
Detectives are following up on leads to arrest the outstanding suspect.
