Two suspects were arrested and numerous weapons were seized after a shooting incident in southern Fontana on Jan. 26, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 10:39 p.m., officers were in the area of Banana and Slover avenues when they heard several gunshots. Officers checked the area and found a victim sitting in a vehicle. That victim said he was assaulted by a male suspect who fired several rounds at him, hitting the vehicle.
The suspect ran into a nearby house, said Fontana Public Information Officer Daniel Romero. Officers immediately set up a perimeter around the property and called out the residents. Fontana P.D.’s helicopter (Eagle 1) located the suspect hiding in the backyard.
A search warrant was authored, and the search of the residence revealed four assault rifles, two 80 percent ghost guns with high capacity magazines, including three 100-round drums.
In addition, a hand grenade was found, and the San Bernardino County Bomb Squad responded and rendered the grenade safe on the scene.
The suspect, Chris Mitchell, and Danavi Sarkis were arrested on several felony charges. They are both believed to be gang members, Romero said. They were booked at West Valley Detention Center.
