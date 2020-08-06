Two suspects were arrested after a dangerous, high-speed pursuit which started in Fontana and continued through two other cities, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On Aug. 5 at about 9:51 a.m., officers located a stolen vehicle in the area of Valley Boulevard and Live Oak Avenue. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but it failed to yield and a pursuit ensued.
The vehicle traveled in speeds of more than 90-100 miles per hour through streets in Fontana, Jurupa Valley, and Eastvale in Riverside County.
The driver of the vehicle ran through multiple red lights and stop signs, including driving the wrong way on surface streets, police said.
Finally, driver Alejandro Rodriguez, 28, and front passenger Kristian Mendoza, 26, stopped the vehicle and tried to run away. However, the suspects were apprehended by officers after a short foot chase.
The vehicle was recovered and both suspects were taken to West Valley Detention Center for booking.
