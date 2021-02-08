Two suspects were arrested during a crackdown on street racing in the local area on Feb. 5, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The street racing detail was conducted by the Fontana P.D. along with surrounding agencies Rialto Police Department, San Bernardino County Sheriff, and Riverside County Sheriff.
A total of 21 citations were written, two vehicles were towed, and one large car meet was disbursed on Feb. 5, the Fontana P.D. said in a Facebook post.
"The goal is to counteract street racing in all of the cities which participate and make the streets safe for drivers. This will be an ongoing operation to help combat the problems each city has with speeding vehicles," the Fontana P.D. said on Facebook.
