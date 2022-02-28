Two suspects were arrested on federal charges following an armed robbery of a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier in Fontana on Feb. 26, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The robbery occurred at about 11:15 a.m. in the 14000 block of Stinson Court, said Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
The male suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Bryant Godinez of Fontana, allegedly pointed a semiautomatic handgun at the victim and stole USPS mailbox keys and a tray of mail before fleeing the area in a silver Pontiac sedan driven by 21-year-old Lauren Valez of Fontana.
At about 11:53 a.m., officers located the suspect vehicle occupied by Godinez and Valez in the Sprouts parking lot on Sierra and Highland avenues. A vehicle search revealed a loaded semiautomatic handgun and the stolen property, Romero said.
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service was notified and responded, along with Fontana P.D. detectives.
Valez was also identified as a suspect in several prior mail theft cases in the Inland Empire.
Both suspects were booked at West Valley Detention Center. Authorities are conducting an ongoing investigation regarding additional cases.
