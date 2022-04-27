Two suspects were arrested for allegedly committing multiple robberies, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On April 24, dayshift patrol officers responded to the indoor swap meet in Fontana to investigate a strong arm robbery that had just occurred. During the investigation, officers were able to identify the suspect’s vehicle as a black Infinity with a license plate given, the P.D. said in a Facebook post.
During the investigation, a second strong arm robbery occurred in the area of Locust Avenue and Arrow Boulevard involving the same suspects' vehicle.
Surrounding agencies were notified and a short time later, the Rialto Police Department located the vehicle occupied by Michael Haynes and Mavis Miguel. Both suspects were positively identified in both robberies by witnesses and victims, police said.
In addition, the Redlands Police Department said the suspects were also wanted in three other robberies in Redlands.
Multiple gold chains were recovered from the vehicle. Both suspects were interviewed at the station by officers and were later booked at West Valley Detention Center.
