Two suspects have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery which took place in Fontana earlier this month, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On Feb. 6 at 1 p.m., the suspects robbed a street vendor at Merrill and Mango avenues and fled in a car before police arrived, the P.D. said in a Facebook post.
The P.D.’s Fugitive Apprehension Team and Multiple Enforcement Team identified and arrested one of the suspects in Hesperia.
Then on Feb. 17, the Fugitive Apprehension Team located the second suspect in San Bernardino. A search warrant was served at his residence and a loaded firearm was located, police said.
Both suspects confessed to their role in the armed robbery, police said. They were booked at West Valley Detention Center.
