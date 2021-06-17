The theft of catalytic converters continues to be a problem in the local area, and two suspects were arrested by the Fontana Police Department in separate incidents on June 14.
• At 8:49 a.m., a patrol officer checked on a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of America’s Tire shop in the 8000 block of Cherry Avenue. Inside the vehicle in plain sight was a stolen catalytic converter. The suspect was arrested and booked at the Fontana P.D.'s jail, said Officer Daniel Romero.
• Then at 11:30 a.m., a patrol officer conducted a vehicle check in the parking lot of the Sierra Crossings motel in the 18100 block of Valley Boulevard. The driver was detained, and the officer searched the vehicle and found a stolen catalytic converter. The suspect was arrested and booked at the jail.
