Two suspects were arrested in connection with a fentanyl investigation in Fontana, according to the Fontana School Police Department.
The Patrol Division served a two-location search warrant due to suspected drug sales relating to fentanyl, the School Police Department said in a Facebook post on March 8.
The suspects were taken into custody after being identified during the initial investigation.
No additional details were immediately available.
In recent years, authorities throughout the country have become very concerned about the dangers of fentanyl. Tens of thousands of deaths related to fentanyl overdoses have been reported nationwide.
“Please report any illegal activities to WeTip.com/FUSD which are occurring on and off the FUSD school sites,” the Facebook post said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.