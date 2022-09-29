Six years after a teenager was murdered in Fontana, two suspects have been arrested in connection with the case, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The incident occurred on March 27, 2016 at about 8 p.m. in the 8500 block of Kaiser Avenue, where 17-year-old Victor Anthony Perez was killed in a drive-by shooting.
During the subsequent investigation, several witnesses were interviewed by detectives and a suspected vehicle was identified, police said. Surveillance footage was also collected from the neighborhood that confirmed the witness statements about the vehicle. Possible suspects were identified, but due to a lack of evidence at the time, no charges were filed. All leads in the case went cold and no additional information was obtained.
But in March of this year, the Cold Case Detective Unit of the Fontana P.D. and San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department picked up the case. The detectives looked at all the evidence and with new technological advances were able to determine that the original identified suspects were in the area at the time of the shooting. With that new evidence and other follow-up investigation, the case was submitted to the District Attorney's Office and charges were filed.
On Sept. 15, both suspects, Gabriel Reyes, 28, and Joseph Jaquez, 32, were arrested and charged with murder. They are currently awaiting trial.
"Great job by detectives for helping the family with some closure and for getting dangerous individuals off the street," the Fontana P.D. said in a Facebook post.
