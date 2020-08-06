Two suspects were arrested in connection with a robbery which occurred in Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On Aug. 4 at about 9:36 p.m., a man approached the victim in the 16700 block of San Bernardino Avenue. The suspect pressed an object against the victim’s back and demanded his car and cell phone. The suspect entered the victim’s green Ford Ranger, which had a California license plate number of 14948A2.
A second suspect was waiting in a nearby vehicle, and both vehicles fled the location.
On Aug. 5 at about 3:11 a.m., officers located and arrested both suspects, Paul SandovalSanchez, 23, and Ramon Luna, 26.
At the time of SandovalSanchez’ arrest, he had a loaded handgun concealed on his person, police said. SandovalSanchez was booked without incident.
The victim’s vehicle is still outstanding and detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating it. The victim’s vehicle has “Ozzy’s Pool Service” on the bed of the truck.
