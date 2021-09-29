Two suspects from Los Angeles were arrested in Fontana after they allegedly stole a tractor trailer full of children’s toys, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On Sept. 28 at about 9:49 a.m., Deputy Peraza from the Fontana Sheriff's Station responded to a call for service regarding a stolen tractor trailer.
The victim reported a Freightliner tractor trailer transporting a shipment of toys was stolen from Los Angeles the day before. The victim informed Peraza the stolen trailer was equipped with an active global positioning system.
The victim met with Peraza and other deputies near a truck yard located in the 15000 block of Valley Boulevard in Fontana. The truck in question was located parked inside the truck yard within view.
Deputies conducted an occupied vehicle check and detained two subjects, who were later identified as Antonio Garcia, 32, and Jose Depazgamez, 21, inside the tractor trailer. Neither subject had permission from the victim to possess the tractor trailer and were subsequently arrested on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and conspiracy to commit a crime. They were both booked at West Valley Detention Center without further incident.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact investigators at the Fontana Sheriff's Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.