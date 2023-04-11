Two suspects were arrested in Fontana for allegedly being involved in a carjacking incident, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On April 10 just before 7 p.m., an officer trainee located an occupied stolen vehicle in the area of Malaga and Locust avenues, said Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
Police detained two suspects, Mike Smith, 52, and Timothy Smith, 19.
The carjacking occurred in Hesperia. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to the scene and took over the investigation, Romero said.
