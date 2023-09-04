Two suspects from Rancho Cucamonga were arrested on numerous charges after being found hiding inside a burglarized building in Fontana, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Sept. 4 at about 4 a.m., deputies from the Fontana Sheriff's Station responded to a report of suspicious circumstances in the 15300 block of Valencia Avenue in the unincorporated western area of Fontana. Upon arrival, deputies checked several businesses for signs of a burglary and found obvious signs that one was broken into.
The suspects, later identified as 38-year-old Justin Dahmen and 43-year-old George Rodriguez, were found inside and refused to exit the business, the Sheriff's Department said.
Additional personnel from the Rancho Cucamonga Station and Fontana Police Department assisted. A canine from the Fontana P.D. was deployed and located the suspects hiding inside.
Both suspects were arrested without further incident. Burglary tools and stolen property staged to allow for easier theft were located, the Sheriff's Department said.
A records check revealed Rodriguez is on parole for residential robbery. A vehicle used during the commission of the crime was located nearby and found to have additional burglary tools and brass knuckles, which could be used to injure another person, inside the vehicle, the Sheriff's Department said.
Both suspects were booked into West Valley Detention Center for felony charges and Rodriguez is being held without bail for violation of parole.
