Two suspects in a stolen vehicle were arrested during an incident in Fontana on April 3, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 11:37 p.m., officers located a stolen 1999 Toyota Camry driving south on Sierra Avenue at San Bernardino Avenue.
All four of the occupants of the vehicle were detained without incident.
The driver, Salvador Torres, 25, and front passenger Jasmine Cosato, 27, were arrested and booked at the Fontana P.D., according to Public Information Officer Jason Delair.
The remaining two passengers were released at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.