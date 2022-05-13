Two suspects, including one Fontana resident, were arrested on drug and weapons charges in Loma Linda on May 12, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies conducted a vehicle check at the intersection of Van Luevan Street and Orange Grove Street. During a search of the vehicle, a loaded handgun, cocaine and $33,750 were recovered, the Sheriff’s Department said.
The driver, Denise Miranda, a 36-year-old resident of Yuma, Arizona, was charged with being under the influence of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm.
The passenger, Joseph Pena, a 21-year-old Fontana resident, was charged with possession of a loaded firearm while in possession of a controlled substance.
Both suspects were transported to the Central Detention Center, where they were being held on a $50,000 bail bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.