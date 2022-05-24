Two suspects, including one from Fontana, were arrested on a charge of possession of stolen property during a traffic stop on May 24, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At about 12:28 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a silver Hyundai Sonata at the intersection of W. Redlands Boulevard and Hunts Lane in San Bernardino.
During a search of the vehicle, deputies located two stolen catalytic converters, two Dewalt sawzalls, a floor jack and gloves.
The driver, 41-year-old Fontana resident Tam Lam, and passenger, 30-year-old San Bernardino resident Mark Galvan, were both taken into custody and transported to Central Detention Center. They are being held on a $50,000 bail bond.
