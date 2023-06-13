Two suspects, including one from Fontana, were arrested on charges of mail theft and burglary, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On June 1 between the hours of 5 a.m. and 7 a.m., patrol staff responded to three apartment complexes in Loma Linda after receiving reports that unknown suspects gained access to the community mailboxes on the various properties. The suspects removed the victims’ mail and other parcels. The suspects then cleaned the area to try to avoid detection.
The suspects wore face coverings but were recorded on surveillance systems. The suspect's vehicle was also captured on video surveillance.
During the investigation, detectives identified the suspects as Edgar Colin, a 25-year-old Fontana resident, and Hector Albert Gonzales, a 30-year-old transient of Colton.
Detectives also learned both Colin and Gonzales were in custody at West Valley Detention Center on unrelated charges. Colin and Gonzales were supplementally booked on the new charges, and the case will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for filing.
