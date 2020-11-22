Two suspects who are believed to have participated in 13 armed robberies in Southern California, including one in Fontana, were arrested by the Fontana Police Department.
On Nov. 18, an armed robbery occurred at the CVS store on Summit Avenue in Fontana. Officers were unable to locate the suspects or the vehicle that night. The suspects' description and vehicle description matched that of several robberies in the Southern California area.
Several investigative units within the Fontana P.D. conducted follow up and followed all leads.
On Nov. 19, Fontana units located the vehicle in Orange County. After a brief pursuit, both suspects were taken into custody.
Evidence of the robberies was found and two firearms related to the robberies were also found, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.