Two teachers at Almeria Middle School were honored by State Sen. Connie Leyva during an event at the school on March 11.
Michelle Goodrow and Kitzia Jackson received the Excellence in Education award for their many years of teaching special education.
Leyva praised the educators for persevering through the difficulties caused by COVID-19 during the past two years.
“Thank you for keeping strong,” Leyva said.
Jackson, who said she was “super thankful” for the award, said she loves watching the progress of her students and how they steadily become more independent. She has been teaching at Almeria for 10 years.
“It’s a great feeling” to be honored, said Goodrow, and she added that seeing the growth in the students’ communication and academic skills is very satisfying. She has been a special education teacher in the Fontana Unified School District for 24 years (three at Almeria).
Felix Jones, the principal at Almeria, said Jackson and Goodrow go “above and beyond” what is needed to bring about positive results.
“They have deep emotional connections with their students and their families,” Jones said.
Also during the ceremony (which was held during Women’s History Month), Leyva had a chance to meet the girls who are in the Leadership Development Program at the school. Leyva encouraged the girls to be honest, genuine, and true to themselves.
Teachers Kitzia Jackson (left) and Michelle Goodrow (right) were honored by State Sen. Connie Leyva during a ceremony at Almeria Middle School.
(0) comments
