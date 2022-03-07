Two teenagers were shot and wounded during a large party in northern Fontana on March 5, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 11:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 16800 block of Cascades Place for a call of shots fired, with 150-200 partygoers fleeing the area.
Upon arrival, officers located a shooting scene at a residence. However, no victims were found.
While officers were investigating the scene, Arrowhead Regional Medical Center called to advise that two separate, male 16-year-old juveniles came into the Emergency Room with gunshot wounds. The injuries were found to be non-life-threatening.
"Detectives are currently investigating the incident. No arrests have been made," said Fontana P.D. Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
