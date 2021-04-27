Two theft suspects were arrested and their weapons were confiscated in Fontana on April 25, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The incident began when patrol officers were dispatched to a theft in progress at a business, the P.D. said in a Facebook post.
When officers arrived, they saw a suspect flee from the location and get into a waiting getaway vehicle. Once officers stopped the vehicle, both suspects inside were detained for the theft investigation.
During the investigation, a search of the vehicle revealed multiple weapons inside. One of them was a flare gun which was converted into a working firearm.
The suspects were taken into custody.
