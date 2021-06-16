A two-vehicle collision occurred on the afternoon of June 16 in Fontana, causing major traffic problems.
The crash took place on the corner of Foothill Boulevard and Mango Avenue.
The incident caused signal lights to not work. Traffic was expected to be impacted for a few hours while the traffic box was being repaired.
No additional details were immediately available.
