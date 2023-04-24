A two-vehicle traffic collision took place in eastern Fontana on April 20, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The incident occurred at about 9:17 p.m. at Locust and Merrill avenues and involved a red Volvo and a blue Honda Civic.
All parties remained on the scene. San Bernardino County fire/medics responded and treated all the occupants.
Two people in the Volvo were transported to Kaiser Hospital for complaints of pain, said Fontana Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
A pregnant female in the Honda was transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center as a precaution.
