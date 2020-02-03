A two-vehicle collision took place on Feb. 1 at the intersection of Beech and San Bernardino avenues in the unincorporated western area of Fontana.
At about 9:30 p.m., the driver of a gray Nissan Sentra and a gray Chevy Tahoe collided at the intersection in a residential area.
According to authorities, both drivers gave conflicting reports on how the accident occurred.
No injuries were reported.
The California Highway Patrol was investigating the collision.
