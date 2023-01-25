A two-vehicle collision took place in Fontana in the early afternoon of Jan. 25.
The crash occurred at 12:18 p.m. in the area of Randall and Catawba avenues and involved a box truck and a white sedan.
Fluid leakage created a hazardous materials incident on the roadway, forcing the streets to be shut down for a period of time.
