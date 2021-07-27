A two-vehicle collision took place in Fontana in the early morning hours of July 24, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 12:10 a.m., police received a call in reference to a traffic collision at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Cherry Avenue.
One of the parties involved was seen by paramedics on scene for a complaint of pain. Both vehicles were towed from the location.
A driver was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.
