The California Highway Patrol and the San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to a freeway accident in the northwestern part of Fontana on Aug. 3.
At about 11:45 a.m., first responders arrived on scene of a two-vehicle collision on the southbound Interstate 15 Freeway, north of Duncan Canyon Road.
According to a CHP officer, the driver of a black Chevy Silverado pickup was traveling southbound in the No. 3 lane of the freeway when she sideswiped a white Ford F550 dump truck in the No. 4 lane.
The Silverado went out of control and rolled over the embankment, landing in the 4800 block of Lytle Creek Road, below the freeway.
The driver of the Silverado complained of pain but declined medical attention.
The CHP is investigating the incident.
