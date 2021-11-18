A two-vehicle rollover traffic collision took place in Fontana on Nov. 17, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 9:45 p.m., officers responded to the area of Citrus Avenue and Foothill Boulevard.
The collision involved a blue 2000 Chevy Silverado and a white 2019 Nissan Versa, said Fontana Officer Daniel Romero.
San Bernardino County Fire Department medics treated the involved parties at the scene. It was unknown if any persons were transported to hospitals.
Police are investigating the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.